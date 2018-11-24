BidaskClub Upgrades Daktronics (DAKT) to Strong-Buy

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Singular Research dropped their price target on Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.01. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.01 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Daktronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

