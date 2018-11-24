BidaskClub Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,462.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.