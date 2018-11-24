BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GDEN opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.26). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $210.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 11,350 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $329,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at $56,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,040 shares of company stock valued at $283,367 and have sold 210,024 shares valued at $5,390,719. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

