BidaskClub Upgrades Landec (LNDC) to Strong-Buy

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Landec stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Landec has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $402.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Landec’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,496,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Landec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

