BidaskClub Upgrades Marlin Business Services (MRLN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

MRLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of MRLN opened at $26.35 on Friday. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

