BidaskClub Upgrades OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to “Hold”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at $884,514.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 352.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,774 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 583.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 710,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 606,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 50.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

