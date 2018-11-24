Bird Construction Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$6.78 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

