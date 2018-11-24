BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.40

BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 72904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 442.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF during the third quarter worth $1,877,000.

