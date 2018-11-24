BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock worth $125,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/blackrock-inc-blk-position-trimmed-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.