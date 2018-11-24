BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $166,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.31 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

