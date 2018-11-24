BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,885,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $2,709,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 44.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $126.60 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

