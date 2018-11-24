BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,798,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 182,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $169.75.
PX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.
About Praxair
Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
