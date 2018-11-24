BlackRock Inc. Has $3.14 Billion Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,926,034 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $3,140,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

