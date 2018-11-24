BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BAF opened at $12.79 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

