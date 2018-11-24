Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 639,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 78,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

MCA stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/blackrock-muniyld-california-quty-fd-inc-mca-shares-bought-by-city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd.html.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.