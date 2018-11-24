BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,725 shares of company stock worth $232,484. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 402,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

