Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $154,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 750.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

BPMC stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

