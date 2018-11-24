BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.