Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/boardwalk-real-estate-investment-trust-bei-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.