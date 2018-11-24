Boardwalk REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

BOWFF opened at $32.52 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

