Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 69.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 36,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In related news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

