BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

BOSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/bos-better-online-sol-bosc-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.