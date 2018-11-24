Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $42.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.32.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $874,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $108,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $110,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $104,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.