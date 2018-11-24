Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Receives $68.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $413,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,573.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,516,975.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,471. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,006,000 after acquiring an additional 331,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after acquiring an additional 938,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.