Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

