Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target (up previously from GBX 96 ($1.25)) on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 92.06 ($1.20).

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

In related news, insider Peter Cornell acquired 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,990.80 ($2,601.33). Also, insider Pat Ward acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($63,700.51).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

