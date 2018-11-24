BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.12. BRF shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2922979 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in BRF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in BRF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/brf-brfs-shares-gap-up-to-5-12.html.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.