Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

