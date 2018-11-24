British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 497.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,899 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15,948.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,966 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 431,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.