Broadview Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International (OII)

Broadview Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 330.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 252.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 1.66. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

