Broadview Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Broadview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,938,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

