Broadview Advisors LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Box Inc (BOX)

Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BOX by 54.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BOX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $370,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,274 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,930. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Broadview Advisors LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Box Inc (BOX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/broadview-advisors-llc-takes-6-34-million-position-in-box-inc-box.html.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.