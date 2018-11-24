Brokerages Expect Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will post sales of $212.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the lowest is $212.00 million. Aqua America reported sales of $203.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year sales of $845.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.00 million to $852.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $895.55 million, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $920.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, insider Daniel Schuller purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,007.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox purchased 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,637 shares of company stock worth $1,135,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 256,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,595,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,377,000 after buying an additional 189,040 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,395,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 334,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,484,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,130,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,962,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

