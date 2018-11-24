Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $25.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $101.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.42 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265. The company has a market cap of $567.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp are set to split on Wednesday, November 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

