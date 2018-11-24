Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (CANG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cango in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Cango has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.