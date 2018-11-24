Brokerages Expect Legg Mason Inc (LM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) to announce $744.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.00 million. Legg Mason posted sales of $793.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Legg Mason.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,538.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 608.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legg Mason (LM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.