Brokerages Expect Neenah Inc (NP) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $88.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $140,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $25,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $306,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,322 shares of company stock valued at $345,007. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 827,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76,786 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 128,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NP opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Neenah had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

