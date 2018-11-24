Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other RPM International news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirkland B. Andrews bought 2,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,798. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

