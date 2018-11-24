Brokerages Set Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Target Price at $21.67

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

