Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) PT at $27.69

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. 852,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,898. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $4,546,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,475 shares of company stock worth $8,032,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

