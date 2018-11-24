Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (STN) PT at $38.19

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.19.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other news, Director Donald James Lowry bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,176.00. Also, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,330.00. Insiders acquired 5,707 shares of company stock worth $171,964 in the last 90 days.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$31.52. 106,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,144. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.