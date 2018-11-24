Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

BBU stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 5,718.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/brookfield-business-partners-lp-bbu-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.