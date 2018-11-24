Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$37.65 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$37.78 and a 1-year high of C$45.47.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$35.00 to C$33.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-un-announces-0-49-quarterly-dividend.html.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.