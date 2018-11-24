BSW Wealth Partners Invests $217,000 in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stock

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 388,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.69 and a 52 week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.47.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/bsw-wealth-partners-invests-217000-in-union-pacific-co-unp-stock.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.