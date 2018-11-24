Buckle Inc (BKE) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $20.37 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $38,199.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Buckle Inc (BKE) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/buckle-inc-bke-stake-boosted-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.