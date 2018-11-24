Cabot Corp (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 14th

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $47.31 on Friday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

