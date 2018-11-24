Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,811,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 164,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

