Calfrac Well Services (CFW) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

