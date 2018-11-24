Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,881,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

