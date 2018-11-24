Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $940,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after buying an additional 511,467 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,523,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 251,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after buying an additional 2,487,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

CNI stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

